Osaka, Japan, July 14, 2025 : A beautiful showcase of Pakistan’s cultural vibrancy came alive at world Expo 2025 Osaka as performers from Khyber Rifles presented the traditional Khattak dance on the pop-up stage of Expo. Known for its energetic footwork and bold sword choreography, the performance drew a large crowd of Japanese and international visitors who gathered in admiration of the martial folk dance.

The Khattak dance, rooted in the warrior traditions of the Pashtun tribes, was performed with synchronized movements and swirling swords—offering a stunning display of rhythm, strength, and heritage. Spectators enthusiastically took photos and videos, and many stayed after the performance to take pictures with the performers, creating a moment of cultural exchange and celebration.

Pakistan is participating at Expo 2025 under the theme “Universe in a Grain of Salt”, highlighting its ancient traditions, natural wonders like Pink Rock Salt, and its vision for a sustainable and inclusive future.

The performance was part of a series of sideline cultural activities hosted around the Expo grounds, reaffirming Pakistan’s rich and diverse identity on the world stage.