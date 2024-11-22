Quetta, 22nd November 2024: The Legal Aid Society (LAS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Government of Balochistan, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), hosted a pivotal consultation to strengthen the implementation of the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Act, 2021, and establish Anti-Rape Crisis Cells (ARCCs) in Balochistan. This event underscored the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration, uniting government officials, legal experts, and key stakeholders to address challenges and develop survivor-centric strategies.

Discussions focused on barriers to implementing the Act and the operational requirements for ARCCs, which aim to provide medical, psychological, and legal support to survivors of sexual violence.

The event commenced with remarks by Sadia Atta, Program Coordinator for UNFPA, “All of you present here, it is through your contributions and input that a proper action plan will be developed, which will help UNFPA and the Department of Health Balochistan move forward,” she said, highlighting the importance of collective effort.

Raja Naeem Akbar, Federal Secretary of Law and Justice, emphasised, “Coordination between the federal and provincial governments is essential, and we are committed to doing whatever is necessary to strengthen it.”

Further support came from Mujeeb Ur Rehman Panezai, Secretary of the Health Department, who reaffirmed, “The Health Department is committed to bridging the gaps in support systems for survivors and ensuring they receive the care and assistance they need.”

Hamza Shafqaat, Commissioner of Quetta Division, advocated for robust legal foundations, “While it is often believed that the implementation of laws is lacking, we must also recognise the need to strengthen the very foundation of these laws. I strongly support the establishment of ARCCs in Balochistan and remain committed to ensuring their effective creation and operation.”

Javad Raza Sultan, Section Officer from the Ministry of Law and Justice, led the session on requirements under the law and reflected, “A more victim-centric, suspect-focused and context-led approach will ensure desired result under the Anti-Rape Act, 2021.”

Dr. Summiya Syed-Tariq, Police Surgeon Karachi and member of the Special Committee on Anti-Rape, emphasised, “Creating a sustainable and contextual multi-sectoral model is essential, and this begins with leveraging the resources we already have. To make meaningful progress, we must prioritise data integrity and develop evidence-based solutions that address the entire process from start to finish.”

Maliha Zia, Associate Director at LAS, highlighted the importance of a survivor-first approach in addressing sexual violence, “A survivor-first approach ensures that every step of the process, from reporting to recovery, is built around the dignity, safety, and well-being of survivors.”

The consultation concluded with a strong commitment from participants to turn discussions into tangible actions that benefit survivors in Balochistan.

This event marks a significant step in institutionalising justice and support mechanisms for survivors of sexual violence, contributing to national efforts to create an equitable and survivor-centric justice system while empowering marginalised communities.