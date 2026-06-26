Kerosene Price: Government Cuts Rate by Rs6.85 Per Litre

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ISLAMABAD: The government has announced a reduction in the Kerosene Price, lowering the rate by Rs6.85 per litre under the latest fuel pricing decision.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the new price of kerosene has been set at Rs227.05 per litre, compared with the previous rate of Rs233.90 per litre.

Petrol Prices: Government Decides to Keep Petroleum Rates Unchanged

At the same time, the government decided to maintain existing prices for petrol and diesel without any further changes.

The decision follows last week’s major reduction in petroleum product prices.

Under that announcement, petrol prices were cut by Rs74 per litre, bringing the new rate to Rs299.50 per litre, while diesel prices were reduced by Rs67 per litre to Rs311.47 per litre.

Officials said the government will continue monitoring fuel market conditions before making future pricing decisions.