Karachi: The 39-day World Culture Festival 2025 entered its 20th day with a series of vibrant cultural activities, including a film screening, a music workshop, and a theatre performance. The romantic-comedy Pakistani film “Ready Steady No” was screened, a music workshop was conducted by Argentine artist Diana, and the theatre play “Running for My Life” captivated the audience. The day began with the film Ready Steady No, written and directed by Hisham Bin Munawar. The cast featured Faisal Saif, Amna Ilyas, Salman Shahid, Zain Afzal, Ismail Tara, Nargis Rasheed, Nayyar Ejaz, Marhom Ahmed Bilal, and Muneer Ahmed. The film’s story revolves around Pakistan’s social structure, traditional family mindsets, and the challenges faced by couples in love.

A music workshop led by Argentine artist Diana introduced students to music composition, rhythm, and techniques of Latin music.A large number of South African artists, young musicians, and students participated in the workshop, gaining valuable insight into musical techniques. Diana also performed alongside students of the Music Academy.

Speaking to the workshop , Diana said, “Music has no boundaries. I am over fifty years old, yet I remain active. Musical instruments feel like memories to me. The most famous rhythm in my country is ‘Chaka Rira,’ created through clapping and vocal sounds. This music is part of our soul. Another rhythm we have is ‘Lendho,’ which is created using footwork. Music plays a vital role in connecting with people.” President Arts Council Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah presented Diana with a shield and a bouquet in recognition of her participation.

The day concluded with a performance of the theatre play “Running for My Life” by Kenya’s Khalaha Theatre Company, directed by Theru Nderitu. The contemporary multimedia production was inspired by the tragic real-life story of Kenyan athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop, a victim of femicide. Through monologues, reenactments, and visual storytelling, the play highlighted voices affected by gender-based violence, transforming a personal tragedy into a collective call for justice, resilience, and hope. The audience applauded the performers for their powerful presentation.

Cultural and food stalls at the festival continued to attract visitors in large numbers. The World Culture Festival 2025 will continue at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi until December 7.