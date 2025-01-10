KARACHI: K-Electric (KE), in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, has intensified its crackdown on electricity theft and defaulters. In recent operations in Baldia IBC areas, including Iqbal Road, Delhi Colony, Mujahid Colony, and Turk Colony, KE removed more than 301 illegal connections (kundas), totaling 480 kilograms of illegal wiring.

Last year, KE conducted approximately 4,500 similar operations in the Baldia cluster, removing over 30,000 kundas weighing around 60,000 kilograms. These illegal connections not only violate safety standards but also damage KE’s infrastructure and endanger residents.

KE’s efforts aim to reduce losses caused by electricity theft and promote a safer community. Currently, 70% of its network is exempt from loadshedding, with lower-theft areas experiencing minimal disruptions. The company emphasized that loadshedding durations depend on theft and bill payment rates.

In 2024, KE ramped up its anti-theft campaign, conducting around 25,000 operations across Karachi. These drives led to the removal of over 250,000 kundas, weighing approximately 350,000 kilograms.

KE urged customers, community leaders, and representatives to discourage theft and ensure timely bill payments for uninterrupted power supply. The company stressed that government support is essential to eradicate electricity theft and ensure sustainable energy for all.

About K-Electric

K-Electric, established in 1913 as KESC, is Pakistan’s only vertically integrated power utility, serving Karachi and nearby areas. Privatized in 2005, KE is majority-owned by KES Power, a consortium including Al-Jomaih Power Limited (Saudi Arabia), National Industries Group (Kuwait), and IGCF. The Government of Pakistan owns 24.36% of the company, with the remaining shares publicly traded.