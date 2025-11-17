Karachi, 17 November 2025: In its continued efforts to proactively curb electricity theft, K-Electric (KE) conducted large-scale Kunda Removal Drives in Bin Qasim and SITE in the face of intense resistance from local mafias. The operation targeted high- loss areas in Yaar Muhammad Goth and Samar Garden in Bin Qasim, and the industrial zone of Bawani Challi Central Store in SITE. These regions have long been identified as major contributors to power losses, with illegal connections significantly draining the city’s electricity grid.

Despite encountering intense resistance from local mafias attempting to disrupt the operation, the teams removed over 1,300 kilograms of illegal wires (kundas). The operation had a profound impact: curbing monthly theft estimated at around 120,200 units monthly translating to 1,560,000 units annually. These stolen units resulted in a financial impact exceeding PKR 120 million. The drive represents a significant step forward in KE’s ongoing mission to reduce power losses and increase the integrity of the city’s electrical network.

KE Spokesperson, Imran Rana said, "With local mafias being involved in a systematic, organized manner, conducting these operations was made possible with the invaluable support of local law enforcement agencies who assisted in dealing with the resistance, which included stone pelting and efforts to obstruct the operations. As we continue to work towards eliminating electricity theft, KE urges the citizens of Karachi to play a proactive role in reporting illegal activities, ensuring the sustainability of a more efficient power network for all."

About K-Electric:

K-Electric (KE) is a public listed company incorporated in Pakistan in 1913 as KESC.

Privatized in 2005, KE is the only vertically integrated power utility in Pakistan supplying electricity to Karachi and its adjoining areas. The majority shares (66.4%) of the Company are owned by KES Power, a consortium of investors including Al- Jomaih Power Limited of Saudi Arabia, National Industries Group (Holding) of Kuwait, and KE Holdings (Formerly: Infrastructure and Growth Capital Fund or IGCF). The Government of Pakistan is also a shareholder (24.36%) in the Company while the remaining are listed as free float shares.

