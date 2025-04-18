KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Jawed Bilwani has made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, calling for immediate and decisive intervention to resolve the ongoing nationwide transporters’ strike. He stated that the strike, now in its fourth consecutive day, has brought Pakistan’s logistics and transport systems to a complete standstill, disrupting trade operations and causing severe damage to the already fragile national economy.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister on Friday, Bilwani expressed serious concern over the paralysis of cargo movement across the country. “Export consignments remain stuck at factories and warehouses, while import containers are stranded at port terminals under the custody of terminal operators and foreign shipping lines,” he said. “This disruption is inflicting heavy financial losses on the business community and creating a cascading effect on industrial productivity and national economic stability.”

He emphasized that the delay in export shipments is likely to result in missed deadlines, canceled orders, and the permanent loss of international buyers. “This not only tarnishes Pakistan’s credibility as a reliable trading partner but also jeopardizes future export prospects at a time when every dollar earned is critical for our economy,” Bilwani remarked. “On the import side, the inability to move containers is choking supply chains, delaying production, and pushing industries into operational chaos.”

Bilwani also highlighted the burden of rising demurrage and detention charges being imposed by port authorities and foreign shipping lines. “These unjust charges, being calculated in U.S. dollars, are compounding the financial distress of businesses,” he noted. “The remittance of these payments abroad is further depleting our already limited foreign exchange reserves, worsening our balance of payments crisis.”

Addressing the impact on perishable exports, Bilwani warned of a looming catastrophe. “Pakistan’s fruits and vegetables, which form a vital part of our agro-based exports, rely on refrigerated containers and timely transport,” he said. “Due to the current disruption, fresh produce is rotting, consignments are being rejected abroad, and exporters are incurring devastating losses. This crisis is not just threatening the agricultural economy but damaging our long-term reputation in international markets.”