KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has advised all its members to renew their membership by March 29, 2025, to avoid any inconvenience. As March 30 falls on a Sunday (a non-working day) and Eid holidays will begin on Monday, March 31, members are strongly urged to complete the renewal process before the deadline.

According to a statement issued by KCCI, the membership renewal process for 2025-26 is currently underway, and as per the Trade Organizations Act 2013, the last official date for renewal is March 31, 2025. However, due to the limited working days, members must ensure renewal by March 29 to prevent any disruption in their membership status.

KCCI has already notified its members through letters, emails, and SMS regarding the expiry of their membership. Members must renew by submitting the prescribed membership fee along with proof of filing the latest income tax and sales tax returns (if applicable). KCCI cautioned that failure to renew by March 31, 2025, will result in automatic cessation of membership, and to rejoin, members would need to undergo the entire re-admission process.

To facilitate members, KCCI offers multiple payment options for membership renewal. Members can submit their fees via online banking, through a bank challan at any branch of Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Meezan Bank Limited, and Faysal Bank Limited, or in the form of a pay order, which must be submitted at KCCI along with the payment receipt and required documents. Members who have not yet received their payment challan have been advised to contact the KCCI Membership Department during office hours for assistance.

Additionally, KCCI is swiftly issuing Membership Cards and Certificates to facilitate its members for various official purposes. During the holy month of Ramadan, KCCI’s office hours for membership renewal are from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM. Members are encouraged to complete the process at the earliest to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.