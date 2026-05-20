KARACHI: A group photograph was taken following the concluding session of the Mobile Commerce & Digital Banking Conference, featuring leading representatives from Pakistan’s banking, fintech, and business sectors.

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During the event, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Rehan Hanif, received a commemorative shield in recognition of his participation and support for initiatives promoting digital banking and mobile commerce in Pakistan.

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The photograph included Mehmood Tareen, CEO of TPN, former KCCI Presidents Shamim Ahmed Firpo and Iftekhar Ahmed Sheikh, Mewish Saad Khan from PayFast, Huma Gilani from 1Link, Shehzad Khokar from Mashreq Islamic Bank, and Adil Sami from Meezan Bank, along with other participants.

The conference brought together key stakeholders from the banking, fintech, and corporate sectors to discuss the future of digital payments, financial technology, mobile commerce solutions, and the evolving digital banking landscape in Pakistan.

Focus on Financial Innovation and Digital Economy

Participants emphasized the importance of innovation, secure digital payment systems, and collaboration between financial institutions and technology companies to accelerate Pakistan’s digital economy.

The event also highlighted the growing role of fintech platforms and mobile banking services in improving financial inclusion and supporting modern business practices.