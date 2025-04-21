KARACHI: In a significant move to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday which has been designed to foster robust bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and economic collaboration by establishing strategic linkages between the business communities of Karachi and Dubai.

The MoU was formally signed by President KCCI, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, and Chairman PBC Dubai, Shabbir Merchant, during a high-level meeting held at the KCCI premises. The signing ceremony was attended by Senior Vice President KCCI Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Chairman of the Special Committee to Implement MoUs Junaid Esmail Makda, Executive Advisor PBC Dubai Mustafa Hemani, Former Vice President KCCI Haris Agar, and KCCI Managing Committee Members.

Speaking on the occasion, President KCCI Jawed Bilwani emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral economic relations and highlighted the key features of the MoU. “This partnership marks a strategic effort to deepen trade and investment cooperation through practical initiatives such as exchange of trade delegations, joint participation in international exhibitions and trade fairs, and the co-organization of business seminars, workshops, and networking forums”, he said.

He added that both organizations have agreed to share timely and relevant information pertaining to trade policies, regulatory frameworks, and business practices in their respective regions. Moreover, the agreement outlines mutual support for facilitation of business visa processes, logistical assistance for visiting trade delegations, and promotion of B2B interactions through digital platforms.

Jawed Bilwani also lauded PBC Dubai’s initiative of launching a dedicated website and mobile application to promote B2B matchmaking, enabling businesses to find potential partners with ease. “Such tools are critical for increasing engagement between entrepreneurs and investors in both markets,” he noted.

Chairman PBC Dubai, Shabbir Merchant, while underscoring the significance of this agreement for the business communities of both countries, stated that this MoU will not only serve as a bridge between Karachi and Dubai but also create a platform for sustainable economic growth. “It will facilitate meaningful business linkages, remove hurdles, and offer ease of doing business for entrepreneurs and investors on both sides”, he added.

Chairman PBC Dubai expressed his confidence that this partnership will enable Pakistani businesses to better access the UAE market and benefit from Dubai’s status as a global trade and investment hub. “Through enhanced cooperation and knowledge sharing, we can build resilient and mutually beneficial trade networks,” he added.

Chairman of the Special Committee to Implement MoUs, Junaid Esmail Makda, elaborated on the provisions related to conflict resolution. “The MoU includes a framework for the peaceful resolution of business disputes through mediation and arbitration, in accordance with international best practices. This is crucial for building confidence among businesses”, he explained.

He further stated that the MoU encourages the governments of Pakistan and the UAE to support the efforts of both organizations by introducing facilitative policies, recognizing the chambers’ roles in diplomatic and economic engagement, and assisting in policy advocacy to improve the overall ease of doing business.

Executive Advisor PBC Dubai, Mustafa Hemani, appreciated KCCI’s proactive role and coordination, especially the leadership of Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala and Junaid Makda, in realizing this important milestone. “The signing of this MoU is a testament to the spirit of collaboration and shared vision between our institutions. We believe this will pave the way for long-term economic cooperation,” he said.

As part of the MoU’s implementation strategy, both parties have agreed to conduct monthly virtual meetings to monitor progress, review initiatives, and assess outcomes. Focal persons will be appointed from both sides to ensure smooth coordination, timely communication, and effective follow-through on agreed objectives.

The MoU symbolizes a new chapter of cooperation between Karachi and Dubai, two major commercial hubs of the region. By leveraging each other’s strengths, the KCCI and PBC Dubai aim to unlock new trade avenues, attract cross-border investments, and contribute to economic growth and prosperity in both countries.

This strategic partnership is expected to bring tangible benefits to exporters, importers, SMEs, startups, and established enterprises seeking to expand their footprint in regional and international markets.

[21/04, 4:34?pm] KCCI Aamir Hassan: CAPTION:

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry Muhammad Jawed Bilwani and Chairman Pakistan Business Council Dubai Shabbir Merchant shaking hands after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at KCCI on Monday. Senior Vice President KCCI Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Chairman Special Committee to Implement MoUs Junaid Esmail Makda, Former Vice President Haris Agar, Executive Advisor PBC Dubai Mustafa Hemani, and others are also seen in the picture.