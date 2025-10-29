Karachi : Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), has strongly urged the Government of Sindh and the Education Department to ensure strict implementation of the 10% free-ship quota for students from low-income families in all private educational institutions across Sindh, including Karachi.

He said that this policy, directed by the Honorable High Court Sukkur Bench, was introduced to promote equal educational opportunities and support deserving children who are unable to afford high private school fees. However, despite clear government orders, a large number of private schools are openly violating this rule.

“Our teams have observed that many schools — from small institutions to prominent and elite chains — have failed to allocate the required 10% free seats to poor and deserving students,” said Kaukab Iqbal. “In reality, less than 5% of schools are following this policy, which is a serious violation of both court directives and basic human rights.”

He emphasized that education is not a privilege, it is a right, and that every child, regardless of financial background, must be given a fair chance to study and build a future. He further stated that CAP has received several complaints from parents about unaffordable tuition fees, forced purchases of expensive books and uniforms, and additional hidden charges imposed by private schools.

Kaukab Iqbal demanded that the Education Department of Sindh immediately initiate a comprehensive audit and inspection of all private schools to verify compliance with the 10% quota. He said that schools failing to comply should face strict legal and administrative action, including license suspension and penalties as per government policy.

He further advised the Director General (DG) Food Department to conduct regular and surprise inspections of school canteens to ensure that the food being served to children is safe, hygienic, and nutritious. He said that children’s health and education are both national responsibilities that must not be compromised under any circumstances.

Kaukab Iqbal concluded by reaffirming that the Consumers Association of Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the rights of students and parents, and will cooperate with government departments to ensure that every child in Sindh gets the right to quality education without discrimination.