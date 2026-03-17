Karachi : Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman, Consumers Association of Pakistan, met with Ms. Shaheena Sher Ali, Minister for Women Development, Government of Sindh, at her office and presented flowers to congratulate her on her safe return after performing Umrah.
During the meeting, Kaukab Iqbal appreciated her services and commitment toward the welfare and empowerment of women in Sindh. Ms. Shaheena Sher Ali, a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has been serving in this important role since August 2018. She has been focusing on key initiatives including safe transportation for women, legal assistance, and the empowerment of women workers across the province.
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