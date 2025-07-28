Advertisements

Karachi: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, has welcomed

the announcement by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah regarding the construction of a new

corridor connecting Qayyumabad to Karachi Port via Shahrah-e-Bhutto. He congratulated the Chief

Minister and his cabinet, terming the project a highly positive step for the city and the country’s logistics

infrastructure.

Junaid Naqi said the new corridor would significantly improve connectivity between Karachi Port and the

motorway network, reducing travel time and eliminating delays, particularly for cargo and industrial

transport. “This development has the potential to be a game changer for the country’s logistics and

transport network,” he stated.

He emphasized the urgent need for road infrastructure development on the critical stretch from

Qayyumabad to Karachi Port to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow to and from the port. According to

Naqi, this would also ease access to the National Highway for Korangi and other key industrial areas of

Karachi.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Korangi Industrial Area, Naqi described it as the backbone of

Pakistan’s economy. He stressed the immediate need for development projects in the zone, especially to

address deteriorating roads and a failing sewage system. “The government must take immediate action

to resolve these long-standing issues through consultation with industry stakeholders,” he said, adding

that KATI is ready to offer full support in this regard.

Naqi also urged the Sindh government to prioritize the revival of Karachi’s master plan, calling it a

national imperative. He pointed out that the city contributes 54% of Pakistan’s total exports and 68% of

tax revenue, and its productivity is being severely impacted by basic infrastructure problems.

He expressed hope that the Sindh government would take urgent measures to upgrade the city’s

infrastructure, particularly focusing on Shahrah-e-Bhutto, water supply, and sewage systems. “If key

projects are addressed with seriousness, Karachi’s outlook could change overnight and with it, the

future of both the province and the country,” he concluded.