Karachi: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, has welcomed
the announcement by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah regarding the construction of a new
corridor connecting Qayyumabad to Karachi Port via Shahrah-e-Bhutto. He congratulated the Chief
Minister and his cabinet, terming the project a highly positive step for the city and the country’s logistics
infrastructure.
Junaid Naqi said the new corridor would significantly improve connectivity between Karachi Port and the
motorway network, reducing travel time and eliminating delays, particularly for cargo and industrial
transport. “This development has the potential to be a game changer for the country’s logistics and
transport network,” he stated.
He emphasized the urgent need for road infrastructure development on the critical stretch from
Qayyumabad to Karachi Port to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow to and from the port. According to
Naqi, this would also ease access to the National Highway for Korangi and other key industrial areas of
Karachi.
Highlighting the strategic importance of the Korangi Industrial Area, Naqi described it as the backbone of
Pakistan’s economy. He stressed the immediate need for development projects in the zone, especially to
address deteriorating roads and a failing sewage system. “The government must take immediate action
to resolve these long-standing issues through consultation with industry stakeholders,” he said, adding
that KATI is ready to offer full support in this regard.
Naqi also urged the Sindh government to prioritize the revival of Karachi’s master plan, calling it a
national imperative. He pointed out that the city contributes 54% of Pakistan’s total exports and 68% of
tax revenue, and its productivity is being severely impacted by basic infrastructure problems.
He expressed hope that the Sindh government would take urgent measures to upgrade the city’s
infrastructure, particularly focusing on Shahrah-e-Bhutto, water supply, and sewage systems. “If key
projects are addressed with seriousness, Karachi’s outlook could change overnight and with it, the
future of both the province and the country,” he concluded.
