Karachi: The President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, has strongly

opposed the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA)’s recommendation to increase gas tariffs for Sui

Southern Gas Company (SSGC). He warned that this proposal would place undue pressure on industries

and the public, already struggling with rising inflation and energy costs.

Junaid Naqi argued that the economic conditions do not justify such an increase, highlighting that the

move disregards recent reductions in unaccounted-for gas (UFG) losses and interest rates. Instead of

proposing a hike, OGRA should have suggested a reduction in gas prices, he stated, adding that such

measures are critical to ensuring the competitiveness of local industries in global markets and

supporting exports.

The KATI President reminded the government of its commitments to facilitate export-oriented

industries, emphasizing that OGRA’s proposal contradicts these assurances. He urged Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif to direct OGRA to revise its recommendations and adopt policies that are supportive of

both the public and the industrial sector.

Naqi also pointed to inefficiencies, such as unaddressed gas theft and system improvements, as major

contributors to financial challenges faced by gas distribution companies. He called on the government to

address these underlying issues rather than passing the financial burden onto consumers.

Highlighting the risks of the proposed tariff hike, Naqi warned that industries relying on gas-fired captive

power plants could face severe setbacks, including lost investments and further uncertainty in the

business environment.

President KATI appealed to the Prime Minister to reject the proposal outright and prioritize the

economic welfare of citizens and industries, stressing that any additional financial strain would hamper

the country’s economic recovery.