Security Is Being Further Strengthened in Industrial Areas Including Korangi, IG Sindh Javed Alam

Odho.

Establishment of Sustainable Law and Order Is Essential for the Promotion of Industrial and

Commercial Activities, President KATI Ikram Rajput.

Advertisements

Karachi: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Muhammad Ikram Rajput,along with a delegation of industrialists, met the newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Javed Alam Odho, at the Sindh Police Headquarters and congratulated him on assuming office.

The delegation included KATI Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President Zahid Hamid, Chairman KITE Limited Zahid Saeed, Khalid Tawab, Zubair Tufail, spokesperson to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Fahad Ahmed, Israr Ahmed, and other prominent businessmen and industrialists.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the law and order situation in industrial areas, particularly Korangi, rising crime-related risks, and the security challenges faced by the business community. Speaking on the occasion, KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput stressed that sustainable law and order is essential for the growth of industrial and commercial activities. He said that Javed Alam Odho had previously served as Karachi Police Chief with distinction and played a significant role in curbing crime, maintaining peace, and introducing police reforms in the city.

KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput presents a bouquet to newly appointed IGP Sindh Javed Alam Odho during a meeting at the Sindh Police Headquarters. Zubair Chhaya, Zahid Saeed, Khalid Tawab, Zubair Tufail, and Israr Ahmed are also present.

Expressing confidence in the new IGP’s leadership, Ikram Rajput said that under Javed Alam Odho’s command, Sindh Police would succeed in making industrial zones crime-free through effective strategies. He emphasized the need for close coordination and cooperation between police and industrialists, noting that such collaboration would not only help deter crime but also promote investment and create new employment opportunities.

IGP Sindh Javed Alam Odho assured the delegation that the police would take all possible measures to protect the lives and property of citizens and the business community. He said that maintaining peace and order in industrial areas remains a top priority, adding that Sindh Police considers the security of industrialists, traders, and investors as vital for provincial and national economic stability.

The IGP highlighted that industrial activity forms the backbone of the country’s economy and stated that Sindh Police is utilizing all available resources to further strengthen security in industrial zones, eliminate criminal elements, and ensure a prompt response mechanism. He added that mutual trust and continuous engagement between police and the business community are crucial for sustainable industrial growth.