Karachi: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, met with the
Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi, to discuss
strengthening bilateral trade and promoting transparency in business practices between Pakistan and
the UAE.
During the meeting, both leaders agreed on the need to enhance the existing economic cooperation
between the two countries. Junaid Naqi stressed the importance of promoting formal trade channels to
ensure transparency in financial transactions and to build greater investor confidence.
He further highlighted the potential for significant growth in trade volume between Pakistan and the
UAE, noting that such progress would require adherence to ethical business practices and international
standards by stakeholders on both sides.
Consul General of UAE in Karachi, Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi presenting crest to
KATI President Junaid Naqi.
“We want Pakistani traders to use formal avenues for trade so that Pakistan’s global image improves
and investors feel more secure,” Naqi said.
UAE Consul General Dr. Al-Remeithi reassured the Pakistani business community of the UAE’s
commitment to supporting Pakistani investors. He emphasized the urgent need to establish a formal and
transparent trade framework to foster long-term economic collaboration.
The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to explore new trade opportunities, facilitate
exchange of business delegations, and organize joint commercial events aimed at giving fresh
momentum to bilateral economic relations. Both sides also agreed to initiate joint efforts in the near
future to boost trade between Pakistan and the UAE.
