Karachi: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi, met with the

Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi, Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi, to discuss

strengthening bilateral trade and promoting transparency in business practices between Pakistan and

the UAE.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed on the need to enhance the existing economic cooperation

between the two countries. Junaid Naqi stressed the importance of promoting formal trade channels to

ensure transparency in financial transactions and to build greater investor confidence.

He further highlighted the potential for significant growth in trade volume between Pakistan and the

UAE, noting that such progress would require adherence to ethical business practices and international

standards by stakeholders on both sides.

Consul General of UAE in Karachi, Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al-Remeithi presenting crest to

KATI President Junaid Naqi.

“We want Pakistani traders to use formal avenues for trade so that Pakistan’s global image improves

and investors feel more secure,” Naqi said.

UAE Consul General Dr. Al-Remeithi reassured the Pakistani business community of the UAE’s

commitment to supporting Pakistani investors. He emphasized the urgent need to establish a formal and

transparent trade framework to foster long-term economic collaboration.

The meeting concluded with a mutual understanding to explore new trade opportunities, facilitate

exchange of business delegations, and organize joint commercial events aimed at giving fresh

momentum to bilateral economic relations. Both sides also agreed to initiate joint efforts in the near

future to boost trade between Pakistan and the UAE.