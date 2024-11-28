Karachi: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) commemorated the second death

anniversary of its late Patron-in-Chief and founder, SM Muneer Bhaijan, with a Quran recitation and

prayer ceremony held at its premises. KATI President Junaid Naqi and Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair

Chhaya addressed attendees, praising SM Muneer’s enduring legacy and the vision that continues to

guide the organization.

President Junaid Naqi hailed SM Muneer Bhaijan as a tireless advocate for Pakistan’s economic stability,

emphasizing that KATI’s achievements are rooted in his hard work and dedication. “Leaders like SM

Muneer Bhaijan are born once in centuries,” Naqi remarked, adding that the late leader prioritized the

welfare of the business community and worked relentlessly to make Pakistan economically independent

and prosperous. Naqi noted that SM Muneer’s life mission revolved around serving humanity,

empowering the poor, and uniting the business sector to shape Pakistan’s destiny. Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, who shared a close association with SM Muneer since 1988,

described him as an unparalleled institution. “His love for the business community and KATI was so

profound that he was among us just hours before his passing,” Chhaya recalled. He emphasized that the

void left by SM Muneer’s demise could never be filled but vowed to carry forward his mission.

SM Muneer’s legacy is now upheld by his son, SM Tanveer, who has continued his father’s work, further

strengthening the business community and expanding on his visionary goals.

The ceremony was attended by KATI Vice President Syed Tariq Hussain, members of the Executive

Committee, former presidents, chairmen, and a large gathering of business leaders. Together, they

pledged to honor and implement the late SM Muneer Bhaijan’s vision for Pakistan’s economic

development.