Karachi: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has expressed profound grief and sorrow

over the passing of former senator, ex-President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce

and Industry (FPCCI), and renowned industrialist Ilyas Ahmed Bilour. In a statement, KATI Patron-in-

Chief SM Tanveer, President Junaid Naqi, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice-President

Ijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Vice-President Syed Tariq Hussain, former chairmen, presidents, members of the

Executive Committee, and the wider KATI community extended their condolences and prayed for the

deceased's forgiveness and peace. They described Ilyas Ahmed Bilour's death as an irreparable loss to Pakistan's business community. Remembering his legacy, they noted that he was deeply loved and respected for his unwavering dedication to addressing industrialists' concerns. He consistently raised his voice for the rights of the business community from the federation's platform and will be remembered as a fearless advocate for their interests. KATI officials lauded his invaluable contributions to the country's business sector and his tireless efforts to promote domestic trade and industry. They also offered prayers for the departed soul, wishing him high ranks in the hereafter and strength for his grieving family.