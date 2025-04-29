Improve Traffic Infrastructure in Industrial Areas, Urges KATI President Junaid Naqi
Karachi: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) organized a significant seminar on traffic
law enforcement for motorcyclists and employee transport vehicles in industrial zones. The event aimed
to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic laws to ensure safety and reduce road
accidents.
Speaking at the seminar, SSP Traffic Korangi Syed Muhammad Ali Raza emphasized that traffic
regulations are crucial for protecting lives and improving the overall traffic system in industrial areas. He
stressed key safety measures including mandatory helmet use, observing speed limits, following traffic
signals and lanes, vehicle maintenance, possession of valid driving licenses, and a strict ban on mobile
phone use while driving.
Highlighting alarming statistics, he revealed that over the past three months, 30 fatal accidents occurred
in Korangi alone, with 23 of them attributed to motorcyclists. These included cases of riding without
helmets, failure to stay within designated lanes, and turning without checking rear-view mirrors. He also
noted that 4.2 million motorcycles are registered in Karachi, and recent fatal incidents involving tankers
and containers were not solely due to truck drivers’ negligence but also violations of traffic laws.
SSP Raza informed attendees that 434 large vehicles in poor condition were recently impounded by the
police. He urged both industrialists and workers to treat adherence to traffic laws as a shared
responsibility and promote awareness at the organizational level. He also announced a collaboration
with KATI to develop summer-friendly helmets to increase comfort and compliance, and shared that a
fast-track desk would be set up twice a week at the license branch to facilitate KATI members.
Earlier, KATI President Junaid Naqi addressed the seminar, noting that thousands of employees working
in industrial zones face daily traffic challenges. He warned that even minor traffic violations can lead to
tragic accidents. He reaffirmed KATI’s commitment not only to industrial progress but also to public
safety and social welfare.
Naqi stated that through such awareness campaigns, KATI aims to educate the industrial community and
workforce about the importance of traffic laws, ensuring both continuous industrial operations and
community safety. He also called for the improved presence of traffic police and infrastructure upgrades
in industrial zones to ensure effective enforcement of traffic regulations.
The seminar was well-attended by representatives of various industries, DSP Traffic Korangi Shabbir
Ahmed, SO Korangi Asif Shehzad, and other traffic police officers, and KATI members.
