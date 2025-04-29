Improve Traffic Infrastructure in Industrial Areas, Urges KATI President Junaid Naqi

Karachi: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) organized a significant seminar on traffic

law enforcement for motorcyclists and employee transport vehicles in industrial zones. The event aimed

to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic laws to ensure safety and reduce road

accidents.

Speaking at the seminar, SSP Traffic Korangi Syed Muhammad Ali Raza emphasized that traffic

regulations are crucial for protecting lives and improving the overall traffic system in industrial areas. He

stressed key safety measures including mandatory helmet use, observing speed limits, following traffic

signals and lanes, vehicle maintenance, possession of valid driving licenses, and a strict ban on mobile

phone use while driving.

Highlighting alarming statistics, he revealed that over the past three months, 30 fatal accidents occurred

in Korangi alone, with 23 of them attributed to motorcyclists. These included cases of riding without

helmets, failure to stay within designated lanes, and turning without checking rear-view mirrors. He also

noted that 4.2 million motorcycles are registered in Karachi, and recent fatal incidents involving tankers

and containers were not solely due to truck drivers’ negligence but also violations of traffic laws.

SSP Raza informed attendees that 434 large vehicles in poor condition were recently impounded by the

police. He urged both industrialists and workers to treat adherence to traffic laws as a shared

responsibility and promote awareness at the organizational level. He also announced a collaboration

with KATI to develop summer-friendly helmets to increase comfort and compliance, and shared that a

fast-track desk would be set up twice a week at the license branch to facilitate KATI members.

Earlier, KATI President Junaid Naqi addressed the seminar, noting that thousands of employees working

in industrial zones face daily traffic challenges. He warned that even minor traffic violations can lead to

tragic accidents. He reaffirmed KATI’s commitment not only to industrial progress but also to public

safety and social welfare.

Naqi stated that through such awareness campaigns, KATI aims to educate the industrial community and

workforce about the importance of traffic laws, ensuring both continuous industrial operations and

community safety. He also called for the improved presence of traffic police and infrastructure upgrades

in industrial zones to ensure effective enforcement of traffic regulations.

The seminar was well-attended by representatives of various industries, DSP Traffic Korangi Shabbir

Ahmed, SO Korangi Asif Shehzad, and other traffic police officers, and KATI members.