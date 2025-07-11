Advertisements

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has announced its full support for the

nationwide peaceful strike called by the business community on July 19, under the leadership of the

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

KATI President Junaid Naqi said the traders' decision to strike is both timely and justified, accurately

reflecting the sentiments of the business community. He criticized the government's recent fiscal

measures, introduced in the Finance Act, as anti-business and damaging to the economic environment.

“The policies being implemented are harsh, unrealistic, and simply unacceptable to traders, SMEs, and

industrialists,” Naqi said. “Restrictions on cash transactions, arbitrary arrest powers, and the imposition

of digital invoicing are alarming signals for businesses.”

He further stated that these unilateral decisions by policymakers, made without consulting stakeholders,

demonstrate a lack of foresight and are pushing the economy toward informality and disorganization.

Naqi urged the government to immediately review and revise the controversial clauses of the Finance

Act and to initiate meaningful dialogue with the business community. He emphasized that organizations

linked to industry and commerce across the country, including KATI, stand in solidarity with this peaceful

protest to send a clear message to the government: the interests of the business sector cannot be

ignored.

“This is more than just a protest, it is a collective struggle to safeguard the economy,” he added. “The

entire business community is united in this cause.”