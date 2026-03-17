Governor Expected to Play Active Role in Resolving Business Issues and Promoting Investment,
Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Zubair Chhaya.
KARACHI: The leadership of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry has congratulated Nihal
Hashmi on his appointment as Governor of Sindh, expressing optimism that his leadership will
contribute to the promotion of industrial and commercial activities in the province, particularly in
Karachi.
KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President
Zahid Hameed, Vice President Syed Muhammad Talha Ali, and members of the association’s managing
committee extended their best wishes to the newly appointed governor.
The business leaders described Nihal Hashmi as an experienced and capable political figure, expressing
confidence that under his leadership the province of Sindh especially Karachi would witness further
growth in industrial and trade activities.
Muhammad Ikram Rajput stated that the business community, particularly in the Korangi Industrial
Area, expects the Governor of Sindh to play an effective role in addressing the challenges faced by
industries and in facilitating greater investment in the province. He added that the business community
is hopeful that the governor will actively engage with stakeholders to help create a more conducive
environment for economic growth.
Rajput further expressed hope that the governor would serve as a bridge between government
institutions and the industrial sector, helping to resolve pressing issues faced by businesses while
promoting industrial development, increasing exports, and improving the overall business climate in the
province.
Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya also reiterated that the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry
would continue to cooperate fully with the government in efforts aimed at resolving the issues faced by
industrialists and strengthening Pakistan’s economy.
He extended his best wishes to Governor Nihal Hashmi and expressed confidence that under his
leadership new opportunities for industrial development and economic stability would emerge across
Sindh.
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