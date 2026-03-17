Governor Expected to Play Active Role in Resolving Business Issues and Promoting Investment,

Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Zubair Chhaya.

KARACHI: The leadership of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry has congratulated Nihal

Hashmi on his appointment as Governor of Sindh, expressing optimism that his leadership will

contribute to the promotion of industrial and commercial activities in the province, particularly in

Karachi.

KATI President Muhammad Ikram Rajput, Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya, Senior Vice President

Zahid Hameed, Vice President Syed Muhammad Talha Ali, and members of the association’s managing

committee extended their best wishes to the newly appointed governor.

The business leaders described Nihal Hashmi as an experienced and capable political figure, expressing

confidence that under his leadership the province of Sindh especially Karachi would witness further

growth in industrial and trade activities.

Muhammad Ikram Rajput stated that the business community, particularly in the Korangi Industrial

Area, expects the Governor of Sindh to play an effective role in addressing the challenges faced by

industries and in facilitating greater investment in the province. He added that the business community

is hopeful that the governor will actively engage with stakeholders to help create a more conducive

environment for economic growth.

Rajput further expressed hope that the governor would serve as a bridge between government

institutions and the industrial sector, helping to resolve pressing issues faced by businesses while

promoting industrial development, increasing exports, and improving the overall business climate in the

province.

Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya also reiterated that the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry

would continue to cooperate fully with the government in efforts aimed at resolving the issues faced by

industrialists and strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

He extended his best wishes to Governor Nihal Hashmi and expressed confidence that under his

leadership new opportunities for industrial development and economic stability would emerge across

Sindh.

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