Karachi: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Junaid Naqi has expressed deep

sorrow and anger over a tragic traffic accident in Karachi, where two industrialists lost their lives and

another person was seriously injured. He criticized the blatant violation of traffic laws, stating that

authorities remain passive spectators while precious lives continue to be lost.

The incident occurred when a speeding trailer—prohibited from operating during the day—collided with

a car on Neti Jeti Bridge. The impact sent the car plummeting off the bridge, resulting in the immediate

deaths of a father and son. Both victims were members of the industrial community, and their untimely

demise is a significant loss not only to their families but also to the business sector, Naqi said.

He further highlighted that despite the Sindh government’s ban on heavy vehicles entering the city

during daytime hours, trailers and other large trucks continue to operate freely, disregarding regulations

without fear of consequences. This incident, he argued, is proof that traffic laws are not being enforced,

and law enforcement agencies are failing in their responsibilities.

Naqi revealed that so far this year, 132 people have lost their lives in similar accidents, making it a

severe and alarming issue. Reckless and unregulated trailer drivers show little regard for traffic laws,

endangering innocent civilians.

KATI’s president has called on Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Transport Minister Sharjeel

Memon to take immediate notice of the tragedy and take strict action against those responsible. He

urged the government to ensure the strict implementation of traffic laws, impose severe penalties on

violators, and grant additional powers to traffic police to prevent such devastating incidents in the

future.

He warned that Karachi’s roads have become a ticking time bomb due to the unchecked movement of

heavy vehicles, posing a constant threat to innocent lives. Law enforcement agencies must take all

necessary steps to safeguard the city’s residents and industrialists. Naqi cautioned that if immediate and

stringent measures are not taken, the situation will worsen, further eroding public trust in the

government.