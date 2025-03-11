Prince William and Kate Middleton made a highly anticipated joint appearance at the Commonwealth Day service alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla, earning admiration from royal fans.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram shared stunning photos of the future King and Queen, captioned:

“The King and Queen, joined by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended today’s Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey.”

Fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages, especially for Princess Catherine, who attended the event for the first time in two years after scaling back her royal duties in 2024 while undergoing cancer treatment.

One fan praised the couple, saying, “The Prince & Princess of Wales never disappoint! They look stunning.” Another admirer wrote, “Beautiful Princess Catherine.”

A third commented on their bond, stating, “They definitely thrive together.” Meanwhile, others admired the royal women’s elegant fashion, with one user saying, “Her Majesty Queen Camilla and HRH Princess of Wales are looking like flowers! Beautiful bright colors!”