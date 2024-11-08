November 08, 2024 : Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis team (GReAT) has uncovered a malicious global

campaign in which attackers used Telegram to deliver Trojan spyware, potentially targeting individuals and businesses in the fintech and trading industries in multiple countries across Europe, Asia including Pakistan, Latin America, and the Middle East. The malware is designed to steal sensitive data, such as passwords, and take control of users’ devices for espionage purposes. The campaign is believed to be linked to DeathStalker, an infamous hack-for-hire APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) actor offering specialized hacking and financial intelligence services. In the recent wave of attacks observed by Kaspersky, threat actors attempted to infect victims with DarkMe malware – a remote access Trojan (RAT), designed to steal information and execute remote

commands from a server controlled by the perpetrators. Deathstalker, previously known as Deceptikons, is a threat actor group active since at least 2018, and potentially since 2012. The group’s primary goal is collecting business, financial and private personal information, possibly for competitive or business intelligence purposes serving their clientele. They typically target small and medium businesses, financial, fintech, law firms, and on a few occasions, governmental entities. Despite going after these types of targets, DeathStalker has never been

observed stealing funds, which is why Kaspersky believes it to be a private intelligence outfit.

“Instead of using traditional phishing methods, threat actors relied on Telegram channels to deliver the

malware. In earlier campaigns, we also observed this operation using other messaging platforms,

such as Skype, as a vector for initial infection. This method may make potential victims more inclined

to trust the sender and open the malicious file than in the case with a phishing website. Additionally,

downloading files through messaging apps may trigger fewer security warnings compared to standard

internet downloads, which is favourable for the threat actors,” explains Maher Yamout, Lead Security

Researcher from GReAT. “While we typically advise vigilance against suspicious emails and links, this

campaign highlights the need for caution when dealing even with instant messaging apps like Skype

and Telegram.” The infection chain analysis reveals the attackers were most likely attaching malicious archives to

posts in Telegram channels. The archives themselves, such as RAR or ZIP files, were not malicious,

but they contained harmful files with extensions like .LNK, .com, and .cmd. If potential victims

launched these files, it leads to the installation of the final-stage malware, DarkMe, in a series of

actions. In addition to using Telegram for malware delivery, the attackers improved their operational security

and post-compromise cleanup. After installation, the malware removed the files used to deploy the

DarkMe implant. To further hinder analysis and try to evade detection, perpetrators increased the

implant’s file size and deleted other footprints, such as post-exploitation files, tools, and registry keys,

after achieving their goal. The group also has an interesting tendency to attempt to avoid attribution of their activities by mimicking other APT actors and incorporating false flags. For personal security, Kaspersky recommends to Install a trusted security solution and follow its recommendations. Organizations are advised to provide InfoSec professionals with in-depth visibility into cyberthreats targeting organizations of their sector. The latest Kaspersky Threat Intelligence will supply them with rich and meaningful context across the entire incident management cycle and help to identify cyber risks in time. With practically-oriented Kaspersky Expert training, InfoSec professionals can advance their hard skills and be able to defend their companies against

sophisticated attacks. They can choose the most appropriate format and follow either self-guided,

online courses or trainer-led live courses. To protect the company against a wide range of threats, use

solutions from Kaspersky Next product line that provide real-time protection, threat visibility,

investigation and response capabilities.