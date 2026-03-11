Islamabad: Kaspersky “Growing up online” survey reveals that almost half (48%) of parents regularly

post photos, videos, or updates about their children on social media platforms. While family content

remains popular, privacy settings and motivations behind sharing vary significantly.

Among those who post about their children, 72% limit visibility to friends, friends of friends, or followers.

However, more than a quarter (28%) of surveyed parents maintain fully public accounts, making such

content accessible to anyone online.

The main reason parents share content featuring their children is to preserve memories (64%), followed

by pride in their children’s achievements (42%). At the same time, social influence also plays a role:

21% admit they post because others do the same, and 20% say they like how they appear in the photos

or videos. Additionally, 10% acknowledge that they share content about their children to attract more

followers or increase engagement, believing such posts generate more likes.

Notably, 59% of respondents say they ask their children for permission before publishing content about

them. However, one in five parents (20%) admit they proceed with posting regardless of whether the

child agrees.

“It can be difficult for parents to distinguish between harmless sharing and content that may

unintentionally compromise a child’s safety. What feels like a proud family moment today can contribute

to a permanent digital footprint tomorrow. That is why it is important to pause and reconsider the urge to

share – especially when the motivation is popularity or engagement. Online attention is temporary, but

the risks can be long-term,” comments Seifallah Jedidi, Head of Consumer Channel in the Middle East,

Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky.

When parents overshare information about their children online, they may unintentionally expose

sensitive details such as full names, dates of birth, school locations or daily routines. This information

can be exploited for identity theft, social engineering, fraud, or even physical safety risks. Publicly

available photos and videos may also be misused, altered, or redistributed without consent, contributing

to long-term digital footprint issues and reputational harm.

To safeguard children’s data and share safely, Kaspersky strongly recommends limiting access to your

social media accounts and make them visible to friends only (but always mind that you add to the list of

friends the people you know personally). Do not forget about general safety settings such as two-factor

authentication and a secure password. Do not share the materials that may cause any harm for your

child, like the contacts of your child, the name of their school, etc.

Maintain open and trusting relationships with your children, talk to them about digital hygiene and online

safety. Consider a reliable security solution like Kaspersky Premium with Safe Kids module, which helps

to guard your family and private data, plus protects your kids online and beyond.

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion

devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat

intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to

protect individuals, businesses, critical infrastructure and governments around the globe. The

company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading digital life protection for personal devices,

specialized security products and services for companies, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight

sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help millions of individuals and nearly 200,000 corporate

clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

