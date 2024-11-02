Islamabad, Pakistan — [1st November 2024] – Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, has announced a strategic partnership with Transworld, a leading internet and TV service provider in Pakistan, to offer Kaspersky Safe Kids — a cutting-edge parental control and child safety application. This joint venture aims to deliver enhanced online safety for children while providing parents with peace of mind as they monitor and manage their children’s digital activities. The service will be available to Transworld customers through a flexible monthly subscription model, ensuring an affordable price point.

With the spread of digital devices and extensive information available online, parents are increasingly concerned about how to protect their children from inappropriate content and excessive device use. Kaspersky Safe Kids is a powerful tool designed to make parental control effortless, offering an array of features to safeguard children in today’s digital world.

Kaspersky Safe Kids features include GPS Tracking to view children’s real-time location and Safe Areas to create a secure perimeter with a schedule specifying when the child should be inside it and sounding an alarm when the child leaves the area during the set time. Detailed reports on children’s applications and web usage allow parents to stay informed about their online activities. This cybersecurity solution also allows to set daily time limits for specific apps to prevent excessive screen time and device addiction. Parents can ensure safe browsing by filtering inappropriate content – feature that got top scores in AV-TEST and AV-Comparatives independent tests on successful blocking of adult content on Windows platform.

Muneeb Rabbani, IT Director at Transworld Pakistan, commented: “Partnering with a global cybersecurity leader like Kaspersky allows us to offer a robust and user-friendly solution for parents who want to protect their children from the risks of the online world. It is part of our commitment to provide world-class services that enhance the digital experience of the customers.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with Transworld Pakistan to bring our top-notch parental control software to their customers, and hope it’s a start of fruitful long-term cooperation. We believe Kaspersky Safe Kids will help Pakistani parents make their children’s online activities safe and positive,” said Rashed Al Momani, General Manager in the Middle East and Pakistan at Kaspersky.