ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (INP): The people of Jammu and Kashmir are demanding a free and impartial plebiscite under United Nations supervision. A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said the UN resolutions affirm Kashmiris' right to determine their future as they are still waiting for the implementation of the UN resolutions regarding plebiscite. It said plebiscite under UN resolutions is the only viable solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute. Kashmiris face India's wrath for demanding the UN-mandated plebiscite, deplored. The report said the unresolved Kashmir dispute continues to cause immense suffering for Kashmiris, adding they are offering sacrifices for the plebiscite. It said Modi cannot suppress Kashmiris' passion for freedom through brutal tactics. It further said India has defied UN resolutions for decades by refusing to hold a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. India must be held accountable for violating international obligations on Kashmir, the report said and added that the unresolved Kashmir dispute remained a source of ongoing tension in South Asia. The world must share responsibility to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions, it concluded.