Today, we unveil not just a vehicle – but a bold new chapter in the journey of Pakistan’s

most trusted 7-seater van. Presenting the all-new Changan Karvaan Power Plus UG

(Upgraded variant) – designed for those who seek comfort, safety, and confidence in every

ride.

The Story Arc

In an industry where commercial mobility was long overlooked, a new force quietly began rewriting the rules. It didn’t arrive with noise—but with purpose. That force was Karvaan.

What began as an idea five years ago is now synonymous with the very category it entered. With over 25,000 units sold since the last 5-years and more than 50% market share, Karvaan has become the symbol of leadership. It has cemented itself as Pakistan’s preferred MPV, trusted by families, embraced by businesses, and relied upon by institutions.

But the story goes deeper. For decades, a segment of customers had been neglected—given vehicles stripped of dignity, stripped of comfort. Karvaan changed that. It restored pride and respect to everyday mobility. It showed that practicality doesn’t have to come at the cost of safety, convenience, or design.

With the new Karvaan 1.2L, Master Changan has elevated that experience even further. Passenger car-grade features now come standard in this 7-seater MPV—from refined styling to a more comfortable and secure cabin environment.

Customers no longer have to choose between affordability and aspiration.

Underneath it all, Karvaan remains true to its core: a fully loaded 7-seater MPV, designed for practical performance. It brings together space, strength, and now, style—wrapped in a package that reflects the evolving aspirations of Pakistan’s mobility landscape.

Evolution in Every Mile

One of the most defining changes lies at the heart of the vehicle. When the 1.0L Karvaan first launched, it quickly proved its worth—but it also revealed the need for more strength, more economy. Observing customer usage, Master Changan made the call to upgrade to a 1.2L engine—delivering a 44% increase in power output, along with improved fuel efficiency and smoother load handling. The result is a drive that’s more responsive, more confident, and more aligned with real-world demands.

Safety has also taken a step forward. With the addition of new safety features, Karvaan is not just dependable, but protective as well. This upgrade empowers both driver and passenger with greater peace of mind.

But this transformation isn’t limited to Karvaan. Sherpa, the pick-up that Pakistan proudly calls “Pickup Ka Badshah”, has also seen remarkable growth. Built for resilience and load-carrying muscle, Sherpa has earned its crown through consistent performance across urban and rural terrains. And now, Sherpa too joins the 1.2L evolution, empowering its users with better torque, efficiency, and long-haul durability.

Together, Karvaan and Sherpa represent more than products—they represent Master Changan’s commitment to progress. With modern design, enhanced safety, practical features, and real-world performance, these vehicles are have become the driving force of the category. But we listened. And now, we’ve made it even better.

What’s New in the Karvaan UG? Dual Airbags – Because safety should never be optional. The new UG variant

now comes with driver + front passenger airbags to protect your loved ones. ABS + EBD – Drive with confidence. With Anti-lock Braking System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, every stop is smooth and controlled — even in tough road conditions.

Rear Parking Sensors – Navigate tight spaces easily and avoid blind spots with built-in reverse assist.

Body-Colored Side Mirrors – A premium touch that adds class and improves visibility for others on the road.

B-Pillar Black Garnish – Enhances the side profile with a modern, continuous glass look.

Stylish Alloy Wheels – Step up in design and durability with new premium alloys that complement the Karvaan’s bold stance.

Still Powered by Purpose 1.2L Powerful Engine – Reliable and fuel efficient, ideal for urban and intercity travel.

Dual AC (Front & Rear)– Keeps all passengers cool with separate vents and control.

MP5 Touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Screen Mirroring, Reverse Camera, Radio, Aux, USB & Bluetooth Connectivity– Entertainment and connectivity on the go.

Rear Charging Port – Charge your devices from the backseat easily.

Flexible 7-Seater Layout with Flat-Folding Rear Seats– Versatility for passengers, luggage, or commercial use.