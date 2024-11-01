BY : Taher Shajahanpurwala.

Karachi is grappling with a severe water crisis that leaves millions of its residents without reliable access to clean water. With an ever-growing population and scarce water sources, the city faces a demand that far exceeds

its supply, intensifying the struggle for this essential resource. The city relies heavily on the Indus River and Hub Dam, but diminishing river flows and reduced rainfall have significantly lowered water availability. Outdated

infrastructure, leading to leaks and wastage, worsens the situation, as does pollution from untreated sewage and industrial waste that contaminates remaining water sources. To address this crisis, a shift toward sustainable solutions is essential. Rainwater harvesting and infrastructure modernization could prevent wastage and improve resource management. On a broader scale, investing in wastewater treatment and desalination plants can offer Karachi an additional, more reliable water supply. Raising public awareness of water conservation practices can also help residents reduce daily usage, making water savings a collective effort. By implementing these sustainable measures, Karachi can tackle its water crisis head-on, ensuring a healthier and more secure future for its residents and transforming access to clean water from a luxury into a right for all.