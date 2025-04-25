A notification circulating on social media about a public holiday in Karachi tomorrow, April 26, due to a strike against Israeli attacks on Gaza, has been confirmed as fake. The Commissioner Karachi’s office has denied the authenticity of the notice.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), along with Karachi’s trader unions, has called for a complete strike on April 26 in protest of the attacks. As a result, business activities across the city are expected to be suspended.

The fake notification claimed that all government and private offices, educational institutions, and other establishments would be closed for the day due to the strike. The Commissioner’s office clarified that this notification is false.