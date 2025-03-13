KARACHI: The city administration has decided to enforce a ‘no helmet, no entry’ policy on II Chundrigar Road, Karachi’s main financial hub, to enhance road safety and traffic discipline.

To regulate traffic flow, authorities have also installed delineators along the road. Thousands of motorcyclists use this busy route daily, often disregarding traffic laws, leading to frequent accidents. While larger vehicles generally follow lane discipline, reckless motorbike riding remains a major concern.

The helmet mandate will initially apply only to II Chundrigar Road but is expected to be gradually extended to other major roads across the city.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab emphasized that the initiative is aimed at reducing fatal accidents, and the long-term goal is to make helmets compulsory for all motorcyclists on Karachi’s main roads.

So far this year, 182 traffic-related deaths have been reported in the city, 57 of which involved heavy vehicles, while 2,211 people have sustained injuries. The new rule is part of broader efforts to improve road safety and reduce these alarming figures.