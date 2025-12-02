Karachi: More than 400 cyclists participated in the TCF’s annual event of ‘Cycle For Change’, turning Karachi’s morning roads into a powerful movement for an annual fundraising and awareness initiative led by The Citizens Foundation (TCF). Cyclists began their ride from various starting points across the city and converged at the TCF Qayyumabad Campus, united by one purpose: advocating for access to quality education for Pakistan’s less-privileged children.

This year’s event was led by Mrs. Dawoodi and Mrs. Rubina Kamal from Supporters of The Citizens Foundation (STCF), whose dedication continues to strengthen the impact and reach of Cycle for Change. Cycling clubs from across Karachi, including Critical Mass Karachi (CMK), led by its CEO Mazhar Valjee, participated enthusiastically to raise their voice for the millions of out-of-school children in Pakistan and the urgent need to support TCF in providing access to quality education.

For nearly three decades, TCF has remained steadfast in its mission to provide quality education to children from underserved communities. By bringing them from vulnerable circumstances into safe, inspiring, and inclusive learning spaces. Today, TCF is educating 320,000 students across 2,261 school units nationwide, with a strong focus on ensuring access to quality education.

In the spirit of continuity and community engagement, TCF looks forward to celebrating Cycle for Change as a cherished annual tradition, one that brings supporters together to propel its mission of educating Pakistan’s less-privileged children and turning their future brighter.