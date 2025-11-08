Karachi (Staff Reporter) Iqbal Festival was organized in New Nazimabad under the auspices of Karachi Youth and in collaboration with District Administration District Central. Ceremonies were held to pay tribute to the unparalleled struggle of the poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal in the Pakistan movement.

A magnificent cricket tournament was held.

Students from Karachi Youth School, The Educators School and JM Coaching Center participated in the event. The students paid tribute to Allama Iqbal by presenting Naat, speeches and tableaus, which made the atmosphere of the event enthusiastic and inspiring.

Group photo of Chief Organizer Karachi Youth President Zafar Malik with special guest President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Syed Muhammad Talha, Manager Sports Muhammad Asif and others on the occasion of the opening ceremony of Allama Iqbal Festival.

Assistant Commissioner XI, Karachi Youth XI, Naya Nazimabad XI and Media XI participated in the cricket tournament. In the final, Media XI defeated Naya Nazimabad in an exciting match and won the trophy. Azhar Lefty was declared the best player of the tournament. Muhammad Yasir was the best bowler. Amjad Chaudhry received the winner’s trophy.

The special guests of the prize distribution ceremony were Chairman Sindh Red Crescent Rehan Hashmi, Assistant Commissioner District Central Hameer Ahmed, Dr. Shams Hamid, President Karachi Youth Zafar Ahmed Malik, President Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Syed Muhammad Talha and Manager Sports Muhammad Asif.

Karachi Youth President Zafar Ahmed Malik said that the aim of Karachi Youth is to promote positive activities, patriotism and social harmony among the youth so that better opportunities can be provided to the younger generation.

Zafar Malik, Tanveer Ahmed, Ghulam Rasool, Miss Samreen, Miss Anita, Miss Anita, Miss Arsala, Miss Samra, Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Shabbir, Rizwan, Muawiya, Sama, Asim, Tariq, Saeed and Talha played a vital role in the successful organization of the event