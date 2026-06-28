Karachi Weather: Hot and Humid Conditions Expected With Chances of Drizzle

Irfan Shaikh June 28, 2026 0

The Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy skies, humid weather and light drizzle in parts of Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy weather over Karachi as light drizzle and humid conditions are expected.

Cloudy skies and humid conditions prevail across Karachi with chances of drizzle.

Karachi Weather: Residents of Karachi are expected to experience hot and humid conditions today, with the possibility of light drizzle in different parts of the city, according to the Meteorological Department.

The department said weather conditions are likely to remain partly cloudy and humid during the next 24 hours.

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Officials recorded the city’s minimum temperature at 28.5°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to range between 34°C and 36°C during the day.

According to the forecast, humidity levels stand at 65%, which may increase the intensity of heat and make outdoor conditions feel warmer.

Southwesterly winds are continuing at a speed of 20 to 21 kilometres per hour across the city.

The Meteorological Department also indicated that light drizzle may occur in several areas of Karachi later in the day.

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