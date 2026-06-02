KARACHI: Karachi’s water supply suffered another setback on Monday after a fault in K-Electric’s main power cable disrupted operations at the Hub Pumping Station.

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According to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC), the outage caused a daily water shortfall of 85 million gallons (MGD). As a result, the city’s ongoing water crisis has become even more severe.

This marks the third consecutive day of power-related failures at major pumping stations. Consequently, concerns are growing about the reliability of essential utility services across Karachi.

Water Shortage Continues to Worsen

Karachi has faced persistent water shortages for nearly two months. Moreover, the situation became more difficult during Eidul Azha, when many neighborhoods experienced reduced supply and low water pressure.

The latest series of disruptions began on May 30. At that time, K-Electric carried out an emergency shutdown at the Dhabeji Grid to repair a major fault in Power Transformer No. 1.

As a result, 10 of the 21 pumping units at the Dhabeji Pumping Station stopped operating. Consequently, water supply to several parts of the city was disrupted.

Saturday Outage Added to the Crisis

Meanwhile, the situation worsened early Saturday when a fault in K-Electric’s main supply cable cut power to the North East Karachi (NEK) Water Pumping Station at 3:27 a.m.

The outage halted operations at the K-II Pumping Station. Therefore, the city immediately faced a water shortfall of 54 MGD.

Although power was restored later in the day, the disruption had already affected supply operations. As a result, the city recorded a cumulative water deficit of 122 MGD before normal operations resumed at the K-II and K-III pumping stations.

Hub Pumping Station Faces New Disruption

However, Karachi’s water problems continued on Monday. A separate cable fault interrupted power supply to the Hub Pumping Station, reducing water production and distribution once again.

According to KWSC officials, the latest outage could affect water availability in several neighborhoods. Furthermore, they warned that repeated disruptions are placing additional pressure on the city’s already strained water infrastructure.

The timing of the outage has also increased public concern, as demand for water remains high during the summer season.

K-Electric Working to Minimize Impact

A spokesperson for K-Electric confirmed that a cable fault affected power supply to the Hub Pumping Station.

The company stated that its technical teams are working closely with KWSC officials. Additionally, efforts are underway to minimize the impact of the outage and maintain operational stability.

“KE’s technical teams remain in coordination with representatives of the water board to ensure continued support and operational stability,” the spokesperson said.

The utility company further noted that alternative power arrangements had been introduced to support pumping operations while repair work continues.

Calls for Long-Term Infrastructure Improvements

Despite restoration efforts, the repeated outages have exposed weaknesses in Karachi’s water distribution network. In addition, they have highlighted the system’s dependence on uninterrupted electricity.

Residents continue to struggle with water shortages amid rising temperatures. Therefore, experts are calling for long-term infrastructure upgrades and stronger coordination between utility providers.

Ultimately, city officials and stakeholders will need to address these recurring challenges to ensure a more reliable water supply for Karachi’s growing population.