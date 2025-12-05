KARACHI – Karachi United will be hosting a spectacular intra-club running event on Sunday, December 7 at Creek Park, DHA Phase-8. The competition will feature a thrilling 10-kilometre race, attracting around 100 athletes from across the city.

A total of seven categories have been included in the event, allowing runners from various age groups and performance levels to participate. Winners in each category will be awarded trophies and cash prizes, adding further excitement and motivation for the competitors.

The event is expected to showcase high levels of enthusiasm, energy, and true sportsman spirit, as Karachi’s running community comes together in a vibrant and healthy atmosphere. Apart from promoting running as a popular sport, the event will also serve as an excellent opportunity for young athletes to display their talent and dedication.

Karachi United continues to play an important role in encouraging healthy activities in the city, and this event marks another significant step towards promoting fitness and community engagement

