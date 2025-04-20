Karachi — The Karachi United Runners Club held a powerful demonstration of unity and compassion today by organizing a special run at Defence Phase 8 in solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

Participants draped themselves in the symbolic colors of the Palestinian flag, with many waving flags and donning shirts reflecting the red, green, black, and white of Palestine. The run transcended physical fitness, transforming into a poignant act of empathy and advocacy for global justice.

“This wasn’t just about running,” said Captain Zahid Gul, leader of the club. “Through running, we don’t just promote fitness — we raise voices for humanity, peace, and justice.

With every step today, we sent a message to the people of Palestine: you are not alone — we stand with you.”

The event served as a peaceful yet powerful gesture, uniting athletes and citizens in a call for the freedom, dignity, and sovereignty of Palestine. The Karachi United Runners Club reiterated its commitment to using sport as a platform for awareness and positive change,

emphasizing that solidarity and support can be expressed in many forms — including each stride taken on the streets of Karachi.