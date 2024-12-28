KARACHI – Traffic in Pakistan’s largest city faced significant disruption on Saturday due to protests organized by Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM). The demonstrations, held in response to the escalating violence in Parachinar, caused major congestion across Karachi.

Key areas affected include Numaish Chowrangi, Shahrah-e-Faisal, MA Jinnah Road, and Abul Hasan Ispahani Road near Abbas Town. University Road is closed between Metro Shopping Center and Nipa Chowrangi, while Shahrah-e-Faisal is inaccessible from Kala Pul to Malir Road. The National Highway is also blocked near the Malir 15 Bridge, adding to the gridlock.

Traffic Diversions

To ease congestion, Karachi Traffic Police have implemented the following diversions:

Malir, Korangi Industrial Area, and Clifton Defence Traffic: Use routes via Sanghar Chowrangi, Shah Faisal Colony, Rita Plot, Shama Shopping Center, and Shah Faisal Colony Bridge to access the airport.

Pehlwan Goth to Airport Traffic: Take alternative routes through Karsaz, Drig Road, Millennium, and Johar Chowrangi.

Power House Chowrangi Traffic: Diverted to Service Road.

Incholi Shahrah-e-Pakistan Traffic: Close towards Sohrab Goth with diversions near Water Pump Chowrangi to Cardiac Hospital and Gulberg Chowrangi.

Commuters are advised to check real-time updates, as the situation remains fluid and diversions may change throughout the day. Authorities are urging citizens to plan their routes accordingly to avoid affected areas.