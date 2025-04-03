The Meteorological Department has forecasted a rise in temperatures for Karachi over the next two days, with the mercury expected to reach up to 39 degrees Celsius, according to national media reports.

Weather experts predict that temperatures will begin climbing on Friday, peaking between 37 to 39 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Authorities have advised residents to limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours to avoid heat-related health issues.

During the daytime, Karachi will experience hot and dry northwesterly winds, while the return of sea breezes in the evening may provide some relief.

Meanwhile, rising temperatures have also been observed in Punjab, particularly in Lahore, where persistent hot and dry weather has intensified heat levels. The increasing heat has led to a surge in the use of fans and air conditioners in homes and offices. Currently, Lahore’s minimum temperature stands at 19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum has reached 34 degrees Celsius.