Karachi: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather in Karachi during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, with temperatures expected to range between 35 to 37 degrees Celsius.

According to the PMD, northwestern warm and dry winds will dominate, intensifying the heat. However, the sea breeze is expected to resume, offering some relief. The heat is likely to intensify further from April 4 onwards.

Eid Moon Sighting & Expected Date

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will hold a moon sighting meeting on March 30 in Islamabad to determine the official date of Eid. Meteorologists predict a high likelihood of the Shawwal moon being visible on March 30, making March 31 the expected day for Eid celebrations across Pakistan.

Precautionary Measures for Karachi Residents

With high temperatures expected, citizens are advised to take the following precautions:

? Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and avoid direct sun exposure.

? Wear Light Clothing: Opt for breathable fabrics to stay cool.

? Plan Outdoor Activities Wisely: Try to schedule outdoor tasks in the evening when the sea breeze returns.

Stay tuned for further updates on weather conditions and Eid celebrations.