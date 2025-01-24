KARACHI – The mystery surrounding the disappearance of 15-year-old Zehra Batool from Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 5 has taken a new turn after she was found in Naushahro Feroze during a police operation. The incident, which initially appeared to be a case of abduction, has now raised questions about whether Zehra left home voluntarily.

According to police officials, Zehra was recovered safely, and the prime suspect, Azhar Ali, a former neighborhood security guard, was apprehended. The girl’s family had earlier lodged a kidnapping complaint, alleging that Azhar, who had a past conflict with Zehra’s father, Mr. Abidi, was responsible for her disappearance.

Family’s Allegations and Background

Zehra’s father reported that his daughter went missing on January 16, after attending a local majlis (religious gathering). When she failed to return home, suspicions were raised against Azhar Ali, who was previously dismissed from his job following a dispute with Mr. Abidi. A fellow security guard later informed the family that Azhar had allegedly abducted Zehra and even taunted them with threats, saying, “Do whatever you want.”

The Shocking Twist in the Investigation

During police questioning, Zehra reportedly stated that she had left home willingly, contradicting her family’s claims of abduction. This unexpected revelation has drawn comparisons to previous high-profile cases, such as Dua Zehra, who went missing from Karachi in 2022 and later claimed she had eloped of her own free will.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine whether Zehra’s departure was coerced or a personal decision. Authorities are also examining potential legal actions and verifying her statements to ensure no coercion or influence was involved.

Community Concerns and Legal Proceedings

The incident has sparked widespread concern among Karachi residents, with many calling for stricter security measures and better parental awareness regarding teenage behavior and vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, legal experts highlight the importance of a thorough probe to distinguish between voluntary elopement and potential exploitation.

The case remains under investigation as law enforcement authorities work to uncover the full truth behind Zehra’s disappearance and ensure justice is served.