Electricity consumers in Karachi could see a reduction of Rs6.62 per unit in their power bills, pending approval of a fuel cost adjustment (FCA) by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

K-Electric has filed a petition requesting this refund for February 2025 under the monthly FCA mechanism, with a hearing scheduled for April 16.

This follows Nepra’s earlier directive for K-Electric to refund Rs3.02 per unit for January’s FCA, which will be reflected in consumers’ April bills.

If approved, the February adjustment would provide a total relief of Rs6.662 billion to consumers, to be adjusted in May 2025 bills.

This move is part of a routine monthly process that adjusts electricity tariffs based on fluctuations in fuel prices and generation costs, offering some financial relief to Karachi residents who’ve been facing volatile power rates in recent months.