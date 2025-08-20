KARACHI: At least eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents on Tuesday as heavy downpours battered Karachi, leaving large parts of the city submerged and disrupting daily life.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) recorded intermittent yet intense rainfall across the city since early morning, triggering urban flooding, massive traffic jams, and power outages in several areas.

Advertisements

Casualties Reported Across City

According to reports, four people died in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block 12 after a boundary wall collapsed during the rain. Two more citizens were electrocuted in separate incidents in North Karachi and Defence, while another young man lost his life to electrocution in Orangi Town. In addition, a fire broke out at a petrol pump in Malir, claiming one life during the downpour.

Sindh Government Responds

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, citing safety concerns and forecasts of further torrential rains, declared Wednesday a public holiday in Karachi.

“All public and private schools will remain closed tomorrow. Citizens are advised to remain indoors as precautionary measures against heavy downpours,” the CM stated.

City Underwater

Heavy showers inundated major roads, with several localities experiencing severe waterlogging, paralyzing civic life. Areas hit hardest include Tariq Road, Azizabad, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Boat Basin, Liaquatabad, Hassan Square, North Nazimabad, SITE, Clifton, Defence, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Airport surroundings, Quaidabad, Malir, Landhi, Korangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, Surjani Town, and Scheme 33.

Eyewitnesses reported overflowing drains, submerged vehicles, and stranded commuters as rainwater entered residential neighborhoods and commercial areas.

Nationwide Rain Forecast

The PMD also issued warnings of further heavy rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh over the next 24 hours, raising fears of more urban flooding in low-lying areas.

Elsewhere, torrential rains are forecast for Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, and Galiyat, while Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Lahore, Attock, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mithi, and Thatta remain under flood watch.

Temperatures Across Major Cities

Islamabad, Muzaffarabad: 24°C

Lahore: 28°C

Karachi: 31°C

Peshawar: 26°C

Quetta: 23°C

Gilgit: 18°C

Murree: 16°C