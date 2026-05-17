KARACHI: Karachi Press Club hosted a dignified dinner in honor of Muhammad Saeed Sheikh following his receipt of the prestigious Sitara-e-Khidmat award from the Government of Pakistan.

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The event brought together journalists, business leaders, social personalities and members of civil society.

Karachi Press Club Honors Guest

During the ceremony, Fazil Jamili and Aslam Khan presented Muhammad Saeed Sheikh with a traditional Ajrak and Sindhi cap as a gesture of ?????? and cultural appreciation.

Participants congratulated him on receiving the national award and praised his services to the community.

Award Dedicated to Team and Volunteers

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Saeed Sheikh dedicated the Sitara-e-Khidmat award to his team, affiliated organizations and volunteers.

He said the achievement reflected the collective efforts and support of everyone who worked alongside him.

Speakers Praise Community Service

Speakers highlighted Muhammad Saeed Sheikh’s role in promoting social welfare and strengthening cultural and community ties between Pakistan and the United States.

They also appreciated his contributions toward building stronger people-to-people connections between the two countries.

The evening concluded with guests extending best wishes for his continued success and future initiatives.

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