A large-scale anti-encroachment drive has been planned across Karachi including all cantonment boards, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Encroachments have been a concern in Karachi, particularly in the area that serves as a corporate hub.

The Korangi Cantonment Board will begin an operation today to tackle encroachments in Bhittai Colony and the adjoining regions, a cantonment board spokeswoman said.

Operations would also be conducted against encroachments in the localities of Clifton, Defence, Darakhshan, and Gizri, the statement added.

The Shahrah-e-Faisal Cantonment Board has also made the decision to launch an anti-encroachment campaign within its borders.

A similar drive around Safoora Chowrangi and the surrounding districts will be organized by the Malir Cantt Cantonment Board.

The official also stated that all cantonments will see the start of encroachment activities.