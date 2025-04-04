KARACHI – Karachi police have launched a crackdown on Afghan nationals residing in the city without legal documentation, in line with operations taking place across the country.

Acting on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, New Karachi police arrested multiple undocumented Afghan nationals as part of the ongoing operation.

New Karachi SHO Faiz Shah stated that authorities are verifying the records of those arrested, with some individuals’ details already being shared by the Afghan government and forwarded to higher authorities. He confirmed that the crackdown will continue on a daily basis.

It is worth noting that the federal government has once again initiated efforts to repatriate all Afghan nationals living in Pakistan illegally. Under the renewed measures, even those residing with Afghan Citizen Cardholders will be subject to deportation. The Federal Interior Ministry has also instructed provincial governments to facilitate the repatriation process following the expiry of the designated deadline.