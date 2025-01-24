KARACHI – Commuters in Karachi are set to experience an increase in transportation costs as the People’s Bus Service has announced revised fares, effective from January 2025. The fare hike comes in response to rising operational expenses, ensuring the continued provision of safe, reliable, and comfortable public transport across the city.

In an official statement, the administration of the People’s Bus Service acknowledged the support of daily commuters and urged them to cooperate with the updated fare structure.

Revised Fare Structure

Under the new tariff, passengers will now be charged:

Rs. 80 for journeys within 15 kilometers.

for journeys within Rs. 120 for distances exceeding 15 kilometers.

To inform commuters, the updated fare notices have been displayed across all buses in the fleet.

Public Reaction and Government Support

The fare revision has sparked mixed reactions among Karachi residents, with many expressing concerns over the rising cost of living. However, provincial authorities have assured that the decision was made after careful consideration to sustain operations.

The Sindh government, led by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), reiterated its commitment to making public transport affordable. Officials highlighted that the government currently provides a Rs. 50 subsidy per passenger as part of the People’s Bus Service initiative. The Red Line bus service alone serves over 100,000 passengers daily, playing a crucial role in Karachi’s urban mobility.

Citizens are advised to stay updated with further announcements through official channels as authorities continue to enhance the city’s transport infrastructure.