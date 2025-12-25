Karachi: The Karachi Marriott Hotel hosted an exquisite Lebanese Night at Bistro Rozana, bringing together fine dining, cultural exchange, and an elevated social experience under one roof.

The evening was graciously hosted by the General Manager, Mr. Raza Abbas, who welcomed an esteemed gathering of diplomats and members of the diplomatic corps, including the Consul Generals and representatives of Oman, Japan, Malaysia, and Turkey, reinforcing Karachi Marriott’s position as a preferred destination for diplomatic and cultural engagements.

Advertisements

The highlight of the night was a curated Lebanese dining experience by renowned Chef Naoum, who presented an authentic menu featuring traditional Lebanese flavours, artisanal mezze, and signature dishes that celebrated Lebanon’s rich culinary heritage.

Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, a live DJ played contemporary and classic Lebanese beats, creating a lively yet refined ambiance that perfectly complemented the cultural theme of the evening. The event was attended by leading members of media and press, lifestyle influencers, and distinguished guests, further amplifying its reach and prestige.