Karachi, 7 February 2025 – The Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) 2025 opened today with a vibrant inauguration ceremony, marking the beginning of a weekend dedicated to literary excellence, thought-provoking discussions, and cultural enrichment.

Organized by Oxford University Press Pakistan (OUPP), this 3-day Festival is proudly supported by the Government of Sindh as the title sponsor, with Habib Bank Limited and Getz Pharma as Platinum and Gold Sponsors, respectively.

Saeed Ghani, Provincial Local Government Minister, addressed the audience, highlighting the value of culture in social development, “Sindh has one of the most iconic historic legacies in the world, and it is but our mutual responsibility to enable this land to be visible globally for its magnificent legacy and literary richness.”

In his welcome speech, Arshad Saeed Husain, Managing Director, OUP Pakistan, said, “Oxford University Press Pakistan continues its drive for not just promoting the beautiful culture of reading and discussions, but bringing to light the power packed ‘Narratives from the Soil’ to truly distinguish the enriching legacies that geographies have to share. KLF 2025 has once again proven that literature has the power to unite, inspire, and transform. Through the vibrant tapestry of narratives rooted in the rich heritage of Indus, KLF celebrates the diverse voices that shape our collective identity. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to making this festival an enriching experience.”

Bringing together renowned writers, scholars, and literary enthusiasts from across Pakistan and beyond, KLF 2025 reaffirms its status as a premier event in the country’s cultural and intellectual landscape.

Distinguished guests, including HE Nicolas Galey, Ambassador of France; Scott Urbom, Consul General United States Consulate; Alexis Chahtahtinsky, Counsel General France; and Martin Dawson, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission; shared their remarks, emphasizing the significance of literary initiatives.

The keynote speech, delivered by F.S. Aijazuddin and Asghar Nadeem Syed, set the tone for the Festival, celebrating the power of literature in shaping societies.

Scott Urbom, Consul General United States Consulate, remarked, “I am proud to say that the U.S. Consulate General has supported this festival from day one, and we are honored to partner again. This partnership aligns with our shared values of a safer, more prosperous, more secure future, where the free exchange of ideas is celebrated.”

Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, HBL, shared his organization’s pride in being a partner in an event that is now legacy-worthy, “We hope to see the power of word truly translate into a happier tomorrow for all concerned. The power of narratives when combined with that of the soil holds immense impact. And the world needs to hear our story too. HBL is already working on various arms to see the people of Pakistan strongly positioned in the region and beyond.”

F.S. Aijazuddin OBE, Art-historian and Author, spoke on the essential message that soil reserves for its children, “It is but imperative to hear the stories for the truest transformation. Pakistan’s history and narratives are so powerful, and I am happy to see them flowing on such a worthy platform.”

Asghar Nadeem Syed, Playwright, Writer & Poet stated, “A story is only complete when it fulfills a certain structural compliance, however, when we hear tales, they can carry messages that are complete in themselves. So excited to be here for the three days of tales evolving.”

Keynotes were followed by the award distribution powered by Getz Pharma for; The Monsoon War by Bina Shah, which was awarded the English Fiction Prize Award; while ???? ???? ???? ???? (Koh Malaal by Saeed Shariq), won the Urdu Poetry Award; Urdu Prose Award went to ??? ??? ? ???? ? ???? ???? (Saat Janam: Novel by Shafqat Naghmi) and ????? ????? ??? ????? (Sindhu Novelet by Jeem Abbasi).

The inaugural ceremony concluded with an enthralling performance by the Khwab Dance Company, led by Mohsin Babar. Brilliant conversations flowed in the subsequent well-curated sessions, taking a deep dive into economy, fiction, and architecture;

Muhammad Azfar Ahsan led a PowerTalk on Pakistan’s economy and business climate, with prominent industry leaders and stakeholders, featuring Arif Habib, Miftah Ismail, Khurram Schehzad, Amjad Waheed, and Khurram Hussain. Framji Minwalla explored Bapsi Sidwa’s literary legacy in discussion with Kamila Shamsie, Uzma Aslam Khan, and Saba Pirzadeh. With a continued focus on the modern evolution of Urdu literature, Ashfaq Hussain’s book launch, ?? ?? ?? ???? ???? ??, featured a literary dialogue with Iftikhar Arif, Najeeba Arif, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Syed Kashif Raza, and the author, moderated by Ambareen Haseeb Amber.

Pakistan’s architectural evolution, since the 1940s was brought to light by Zarmeene Shah in discussion with H.M. Naqvi, Marvi Mazhar, and Kiran Ahmad. A special film screening of In Flames, brought together literature and cinema in a fitting end to an eventful first day.

With the shining names of literary stalwarts dotting the Saturday and Sunday schedules, KLF promises to be the hub of stimulating conversations, theatre performances, book launches by authors in person, and powerful dialogues exploring literature and society. This wonderful eclectic structure of navigating the literary labyrinths reaffirms KLF’s role as Karachi’s most popular platform for literary and artistic expression.