PAKISTAN : Karachi Leadership Visits Dubai for Final Launch Preparations, Mr. Muhammad Hanif Gohar, Chairman of Air Karachi Mr. Syed Imran Majid, CEO of Air Karachi, and Mr. Ayaz Farooq, Director of Air Karachi and Managing Director of Karachi Grill Group; are now in Dubai to finalize preparations for the grand launch of Air Karachi. The airline is set to officially launch on 14th August 2025, marking a proud new chapter in Pakistan’s aviation history. The leadership team concluded key discussions to ensure a strong and successful takeoff, promising innovation, excellence, and a world-class flying experience.